Sports

JUST IN: Champions League q’final draw:

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid
Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich
Benfica vs. Liverpool

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gunen salutes Dare over move to reposition long distance races

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

World Athletics certified lecturer, Prof. Ezra Gunen, has hailed Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, over his determined move to resuscitate long distance running in Nigeria after years of neglect.   Gunnen, a former national steeplechase record holder and World Athletics certified lecturer said the Sports Minister has shown uncommon political will to […]
Sports

No better time to fire Rohr than now –Fuludu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former international, Edema Fuludu, has applauded the Nigeria Football Federation for finally taking the right step to give the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, the sack, saying it was the right time to take the decision.   It would be recalled that the NFF on Monday decided to relieve Franco-German of his job as the […]
Sports

HiFL 2021: UNILORIN Warriors tackle KSU Steelers for Q’final ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

UNILORIN Warriors will clash with KSU Steelers as both teams fight to book a place in the quarter finals as the last set of games in the round of 16 of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) take place Wednesday.   The Warriors had held the Steelers to a 1-1 draw in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica