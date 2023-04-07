Sports

JUST IN-Championship: Burnley promoted to Premier League after beating Boro

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with victory over fourth-placed Middlesbrough.

The Clarets, unbeaten in the league since November, took an early lead when Ashley Barnes redirected Josh Brownhill’s low shot into the back of the net, reports the BBC.

The home side equalised just after half-time when Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom scored from the spot after Josh Cullen felled Cameron Archer in the penalty area.

Connor Roberts steered in the winner from Nathan Tella’s near-post cross and Kompany’s men saw out the rest of the game in comfort to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and among their travelling fans.

Victory for the east Lancashire side sent them 19 points clear of third-placed Luton, who have six games left to play.

Kompany left Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht to take over at Turf Moor after they were relegated on the final day of last season, and the former Manchester City defender has enjoyed a near-flawless first campaign.

Despite a massive turnaround of players in the summer following the end of their six-year spell in the Premier League they have become the first team in the EFL to secure promotion in 2022-23, having been top of the table since October 25.

The Lancashire side now need just 11 points from their final seven games to secure the title, while 13 will see them become the first Championship team to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013-14.

The Clarets host second-placed Sheffield United, the last team to beat them in a league game, on Monday.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serena reaches doubles semis on comeback trail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serena Williams stepped up her comeback as the American star powered to a second successive victory in the Eastbourne doubles with her partner Ons Jabeur on Wednesday. Williams and Tunisia’s Jabeur defeated Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Devonshire Park. Serena, a 23-time Grand […]
Sports

Five Eagles players likely to move in 2021 summer transfer window

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN,

The summer transfer window is opened in Europe and clubs have started shopping for new players to bolster their squads. Nigerian players have also been linked with some top clubs in Europe following stellar performances for their various sides. AJIBADE OLUSESAN, in this piece, highlighted some of the Super Eagles players who are mostly going […]
Sports

2023 JOF U-13 Football Championship kicks off in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2023 edition of the JOF U-13 Football Championship got underway in Lagos with the opening match played at the Abalti Barracks Sports Arena in Surulere, Lagos, southwest Nigeria on Sunday 12th March 2023. The first match of the 4th JOF U-13 Cup lived up to expectations as the two teams, Wazbak Babes from Lagos […]

Leave a Reply