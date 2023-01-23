JUST IN: Chaos at Lagos airport, passengers stranded as NAHCO workers stage strike

Top Stories

Wole Shadare

 

Scores of international flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) on Monday morning were shut down as Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO) workers embarked on strike over salary increment demand.

A traveller, who was caught up in the chaos as a result of the face off, told New Telegraph that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike.

“Even the Qatar flight I was supposed to travel with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there was no one to handle them,” he said.

He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside the terminal building and no information, announcements or emails were sent to passengers to update them.

NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Turkish Air among others.

Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights will be affected.

A source at NAHCO, who craved anonymity, told New Telegraph that the management had met with the staff on Sunday over the proposed strike but assured that the situation will be addressed soon.

 

 

