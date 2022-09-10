JUST IN: Charles III proclaimed king in historic ceremony

Charles III has been proclaimed as king at a ceremony at St James’s Palace.

Charles became king immediately following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, but a historic meeting formally confirmed his role on Saturday, reports the BBC.

The Accession Council, a body made up of senior politicians, judges and officials, proclaimed him as the monarch in the State Apartments.

It is the first time the historic ceremony has been televised.

The King himself was not present to begin with, but he attended the second part of the ceremony to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles “King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith”, before declaring “God Save the King”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...