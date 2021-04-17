Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes

Posted on

 

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final with a narrow victory that ended Manchester City’s hopes of a historic quadruple.
Hakim Ziyech turned home Timo Werner’s pass early in the second half to settle a cagey affair at Wembley, reports the BBC.
The Morocco winger had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ben Chilwell also wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for Chelsea.
Chelsea will play the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Leicester and Southampton (18:30 BST).
City went into Saturday’s semi-final with hopes of becoming the first English club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

Reporter

