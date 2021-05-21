JUST IN: Chief of Army Staff, top aides die in plane crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, is dead, PRNigeria is reporting.

According to available information, the recently appointed Army Chief died when a military aircraft in which he was flying crashed.

Further information had it that that air accident occurred in Kaduna while Attahiru was on an official duty.

He was said to be with not less than seven of his aides in the aircraft crash landed, with all on board said to have died.

It was said to be raining heavily when the plane crash landed at about 6pm.

