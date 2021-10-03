Top Stories

JUST IN: Chief Rotimi Williams' Son, Ladi, Is Dead

Son of Chief Rotimi Williams, Ladi, has reportedly died of COVID-19 complication.

Chief Ladi passed away at about 3 am at St Nicholas isolation hospital from Covid-19 complications. despite being vaccinated.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams.

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning,” he said.

