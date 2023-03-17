News

JUST IN: China’s Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week

China’s President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials say.

The Kremlin said they would discuss a “comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation”, reports the BBC.

The visit comes as Beijing, an ally of Russia, has offered proposals to end the war in Ukraine, which the West has given a lukewarm reception.

Western countries have warned Beijing against supplying Moscow with weapons.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said Xi will be in Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Putin.

A number of “important bilateral documents” are expected to be signed.

The objective of the meeting is to deepen bilateral trust, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

 

