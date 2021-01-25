News

JUST IN: Chinese, Indian troops ‘in new border clash’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Chinese and Indian troops have reportedly clashed again in a disputed border area, with injuries on both sides, Indian media reports say.
The incident took place in north Sikkim last Wednesday. India’s army said there had been a “minor” incident that had been “resolved”.
Tensions are high along the world’s longest disputed border. Both sides claim large areas of territory, reports the BBC.
At least 20 Indian soldiers died in a skirmish in the Ladakh area last June.
The latest incident happened at the Naku La pass in Sikkim, the media reports said. The Sikkim region is sandwiched between Bhutan and Nepal.
A Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said.
An Indian army statement played down the incident, saying there “was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols”.
Rivers, lakes and snowcaps along the ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile) border mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points, sometimes leading to confrontation.
The deadliest was in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last June. China also reportedly suffered casualties but made no comment.
Since the deadly hand-to-hand fighting, the two sides have held de-escalation talks – the latest of them between military commanders on Sunday.
Both countries have a lot to lose, with China one of India’s biggest trading partners.
The two countries have fought only one war, in 1962, when India suffered a heavy defeat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Bauchi CP: Community policing’ll solve Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday described community policing as a potent strategy to solve the security challenges bedevilling the country.   Jimeta made this assertion during the official inauguration of the Bauchi State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir held at the Government House, Bauchi.   He […]
News

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi and the four assailants were killed along with two security guards and a police officer in the operation to secure the complex, police have said. The gunmen attacked the stock exchange grounds, in Pakistan’s financial capital, with grenades and guns on Monday […]
News

Legal team: Lagos panel lacks power to sanction Army over Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The last may not have been heard of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting in Lagos, as the legal team representing the Army has said that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses does not have the power to punish any soldier found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica