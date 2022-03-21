JUST IN: Chinese plane carrying 133 people crashes

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese aviation officials have confirmed.

The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

The crash of the Boeing 737 jet, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, state media is reporting.

Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 local time (05:15 GMT) and was en route to Guangzhou.

Flight tracking sites report the plane was in the air for just over an hour.

The plane went down near the city of Wuzhou in Teng County. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area, state media CCTV reported.

According to FlightRadar23 data, the last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.

*Courtesy: BBC

