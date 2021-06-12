JUST IN: Civil Society groups hold rally in Osogbo

The Osun State Coalition of Civil Society organisations has begun a major march in Osogbo, the state capital, against insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria.

The marchers were carrying several signs that read: ‘Return my Twitter’; ‘Nigerian youngsters are not lazy’; ‘Buhari must go’ and ‘If you are tired, resign – Buahri’, according to an online news portal, DAILY POST.

On Saturday morning, the groups met at Oke-Fia in Osogbo at 8 a.m.

However, there is a large security presence at the protest site.

At the scene were members of the DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun, and other security operatives.

Meanwhile, in Osogbo, some main roads were abandoned. Businesses and businesses were closed as a result of the protest.

