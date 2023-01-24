News

JUST IN: Classified documents found at ex-US VP, Mike Pence’s home

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Classified documents have been found at former US Vice-President Mike Pence’s home in the latest secret paper discovery.

The documents, discovered by a lawyer last week for Mr Pence at his Indiana home, have been handed over to the FBI.

Special counsels are already looking at the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump, reports the BBC.

Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling files.

Representatives for Pence sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents. The FBI came to the former vice-president’s home to collect them, they added in a separate letter.

A “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, his lawyer wrote in a letter shared with US media.

Pence sought counsel who specialise in handling classified documents to review documents at his home “after it became public that documents with classified markings were found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence”, the letter read.

Six more classified documents were found during a 13-hour search of President Biden’s home in Delaware on Friday.

The president offered access “to his home to allow DoJ [the Department of Justice] to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material”, Bauer said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Biden’s lawyers said a first batch of classified documents had been found on November 2 at the Penn Biden Centre, a think tank that the president founded in Washington DC.

A second batch of records was found on December 20 in the garage at his Wilmington home, while another document was found in a storage space at the house on January 12, his lawyers said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Travel ban : UK perfectly in order, says Akinterinwa

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, has said that British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is “perfectly in order” to impose a travel ban on Nigeria and other countries over the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.   In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Akinterinwa said contrary to conventional opinion where everybody […]
News Top Stories

Kanu’s agitation affecting S’East’s 2023 chances –Yakasai

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

An elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, yesterday warned that the secessionist agitation by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was having dire consequences on the chances of the South East producing a credible presidential candidate in the 2023 general […]
News

Nigeria needs more than Spartan father figure to pull from the brink –Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Rev Ladi Thompson has expressed sadness over the political and economic situation of the country as well as the state of insecurity. He said that the country needs more than a Spartan father figure to pull from the brink, saying that Nigerian politicians will be the undoing of the country. Thompson, who is also a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica