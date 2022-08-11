JUST IN: COEASU suspends strike for 60 days

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

After two months of keeping students at home, the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), have suspended its strike for the next 60 days.

A communiqué signed by COEASU President, Dr. Smart Olugbeko and General Secretary Dr. Ahmed Lawan Bazza at the end of the Union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, noted that significant improvement has been achieved on the issues which informed the roll-over of its nationwide strike.

The communiqué partly reads: “While appreciating critical stakeholders for their intervention and dogged commitment to the resolution of the issues, as evident in the enormous progress made at the ongoing renegotiation and the appreciable level of progress made towards the amendment of the Colleges of Education Establishment Act, which is paramount for the development of the COE system,

“NEC resolved that the nationwide strike action started on 10th June 2022 be suspended for a Cool-off-period of 60 days to give the government the opportunity to perfect the progress made so far into tangible achievements that are acceptable to the Union after which the NEC shall reconvene to re-assess the status of the issues and decide the way forward.”

