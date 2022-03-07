JUST IN: Confusion as over 70 armed operatives seal off APC HQ

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership crisis took a new twist on Monday as heavily armed security operatives seal off the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Security operatives in 15 patrol vehicles had cordoned off access roads to the party secretariat as early as 5.a.m.

APC security guards told however told journalists that the security measure was necessary due to a meeting of the party’s state chairmen.

“We were told that only the State Chairmen would be allowed into the Secretariat.” We don’t know what’s going on, but we’re only following orders from above. The security agent stated, “You can see that even your media centre has been locked.”

