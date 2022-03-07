JUST IN: Corpse of missing BRT passenger, Bamise, found on Lagos bridge

Taiwo Jimoh

The corpse of Bamise Ayanwole, the passenger who went missing on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle last week, has been found on Ebute-Ero Bridge, Lagos Island. The grisly discovery was made on Sunday.

New Telegraph understands that some parts had been removed from the body.

It was learnt that a resident of the area who saw the girl’s corpse being pushed out of the moving bus on the fateful day she was declared missing, wrote what he saw on one of his social media platforms. It was through the person that the girl’s family members got more information about her.

A source told our correspondent that when the residents saw the body of the girl on the bridge they reported the incident at the Ebute-Ero Police Station. It was the policemen from the station who later went to the scene the following day to evacuate her remains.

Her family members are presently at the police station processing how to collect her remains from the mortuary.

Meanwhile the girl’s mother is yet to informed about her daughter’s death.

It would be recalled that 21-year-old Bamise, who closed from work around 7pm on February 26, was on her way to visit her brother when she boarded the bus around Chevron Bus-stop, in the Lekki area of the state.

The bus driver, Nice Omininikoron, was said to be conveying the victim to a destination in Oshodi when she noticed that he refused to pick other passengers.

Bamise reportedly contacted one of her colleagues at work, Felicia Omolara, to inform her about her suspicion and she was advised to disembark from the bus.

Omolara, however, noted that when her friend no longer responded to her chats on WhatsApp, she called her phone number, adding that when she picked the call, a man was heard arguing with Bamise.

The aggrieved friend said that was the last time she heard Bamise’s voice, adding that she immediately informed members of her family.

The victim’s mother, while weeping uncontrollably on learning of her daughter’s disappearance, had urged the government and police to track down the fleeing bus driver.

