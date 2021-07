MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile shed 3.3m subscribers The four mobile network operators in the country, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile lost approximately N4.5 billion in revenue from service in December, New Telegraph has learnt. This came on the heels of the suspension of new SIM activation and registration by the Federal Government. According to the […]

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, yesterday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the lingering security situation in the country, insisting that the President’s penchant to pretence that all was well and there are no problems in the country aggravated the backlash of the #EndSARS protests across […]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) may have bent over and absorbed 925 recruits who were smuggled into the list last year, but one fact that must be put on record is that government seems to have a penchant for secret recruitment. Absorbing some individuals who are probably candidates of top government officials into the force […]

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to October 21, due to failure of the Federal Government to produce him in court on Monday.

