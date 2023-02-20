Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Court Bars INEC From Engaging MC Oluomo In Elections

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday granted an order of interlocutory injunction filed against Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee and five others by Labour Party from distributing election materials.

The court gave the order restraining the defendants MC Oluomo, the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) and others, restraining them from acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

The presiding judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke further ruled that any of the parks commercial bus drivers must distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.

 

 

