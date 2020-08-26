JUST IN: Court bars luxurious buses from Kano roads

Henceforth any luxurious bus owner found plying Kano roads will be penalized following a ruling by a Kano Grade One Magistrate Court, Presided over by Justice Rakiya Lami Sani, to bar them from using all state roads.

Consequently, the Managing Director of State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba DanAgundi, warned that with the Court order they will not hesitate in confiscating any luxurious bus found violating the ruling.

KAROTA had approached the Chief Magistrate Court, sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano, seeking to restrain any commercial activities of luxurious buses owners anywhere in the state.

This follows a hearing of an ex parte application moved by Mutawakkil Isaq Muhammad, Principal State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Kano State and Secretary/Legal Adviser of KAROTA seeking the court to suspend luxurious buses’ operations in the state pending the hearing of the main motion.

KAROTA had earlier directed the luxurious bus owners to relocate from the Sabon Gari Park to U/Uku Motor Park, but the Luxurious Bus Association refused to comply with the directive.

Following the ruling, the Managing Director, KAROTA, Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, warned that any luxurious bus owner who violates the court order will have himself to blame.

He said, despite not obtaining permit to operate in the state, the agency allowed the bus owners to relocate to the new park to continue their businesses but they decided to disobey the agency’s order which necessitated the legal move to avoid further crisis.

He urged those involved to comply with the court ruling in order for peace and orderliness to reign in the state

