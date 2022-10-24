News

JUST IN: Court declares Otu APC guber candidate in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court in Calabar on Monday declared Bassey Otu as the authentic governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State for the forthcoming 2023 election.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit in Calabar, held that it remains the right of political parties to determine their governorship candidate.

It can be recalled that Otu’s challenger, who was an APC governorship aspirant in the state, Owan Enoh, had after the primary earlier in the year, approached the court to seek the disqualification Otu as the APC’s governorship candidate.

But the judge in her ruling said: “That a candidate contesting for a the position of governor must be a Nigerian, meet the stipulated age requirement and have basic qualification according to the constitution.”

According to her, the matter of determination of a governorship candidate of a political party is, and still remains the right of a political party.

The development has finally put to rest months of speculations and division in the Cross River APC as the party prepares for the 2023 campaigns.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

India, Bangladesh floods kill dozens

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 59 people are known to have died in lightning strikes and landslides triggered by severe monsoon storms in India and Bangladesh. Millions of people have been stranded while emergency workers have struggled to reach those affected, reports the BBC. Forecasters are warning that the flooding is expected to get worse over the […]
News

We’ll do all it takes to secure our countries, Buhari assures Nigerien President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, that Nigeria and Niger Republic would do all it takes to secure both countries.   Buhari gave the assurance Monday while playing host to the newly inaugurated Nigerien leader who was in Nigeria for his first international visit.   In a release by his spokesman, […]
News

Supreme Court stops FG from ceeding 17 oil wells to Imo

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday granted an injunction stopping the Federal Government and its agencies from ceeding 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede in Rivers State to Imo State. The injunction was granted to stop an alleged implementation of the ceeding of the 17 oil wells to Imo pending the determination of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica