JUST IN: Court denies FG’s request for transfer of Kanu’s case

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday denied the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit of Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Abuja.

The court ruled that “Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”.

It also denied the Federal Government’s second preliminary objection to its jurisdiction based on Res Judicata.

The court held that the Abia State High Court judgment of January 19, 2022 was specific to the 2017 military invasion of Kanu’s home, not the 2021 extraordinary rendition.

There was heavy presence of armed security operatives around the premises of Federal High Court Umuahia as the court held.

Kanu had through his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, sued the Federal Government, challenging his arrest and transfer from Kenya.

Ejimakor asked the Nigerian government to return his client to Kenya where he was arrested or the United Kingdom (UK), his country of abode.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...