Top Stories

JUST IN: Court denies FG’s request for transfer of Kanu’s case

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday denied the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit of Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Abuja.

The court ruled that “Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”.

It also denied the Federal Government’s second preliminary objection to its jurisdiction based on Res Judicata.

The court held that the Abia State High Court judgment of January 19, 2022 was specific to the 2017 military invasion of Kanu’s home, not the 2021 extraordinary rendition.

There was heavy presence of armed security operatives around the premises of Federal High Court Umuahia as the court held.

Kanu had through his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, sued the Federal Government, challenging his arrest and transfer from Kenya.

Ejimakor asked the Nigerian government to return his client to Kenya where he was arrested or the United Kingdom (UK), his country of abode.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S/East Rainbow Coalition set for Ngige’s declaration

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•As zone plots protest vote against PDP   Former Anambra State Governor and Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, is set to make an official declaration for the Presidential position of the country.   This is coming as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East have concluded arrangements to […]
News Top Stories

MTN’s revenue hits N385bn in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

35m subscribers submit NIN   Despite a ban on the sale of new SIM card registration between December 9, 2020, and April 18, 2021, Nigeria’s largest telecommunications operator, MTN, recorded an increase in revenue to N385.2 billion in the first quarter of this year.   This represents 17 per cent growth year-on-year compared with N329 […]
News Top Stories

Otedola appointed Save the Children vice president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children to join the prestigious group of the organisation’s Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.   This was disclosed in a statement yesterday. The Save the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica