JUST IN: Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fresh application for bail

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu's fresh application for bail

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday  dismissed a fresh application the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) equally challenge the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him.

He specifically urged the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but also gave FG the nod to try him in absentia.

Meanwhile, dismissing the bail request, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, said she was not satisfied with the reason the IPOB leader gave for his failure to appear in court for continuation of his trial.

The trial judge noted that from records of the court, Kanu, was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked, likewise his sureties.

Details later…

 

