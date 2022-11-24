Politics

JUST IN: Court disqualifies Tonye Cole as Rivers APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole.

The court’s ruling followed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which claimed that delegates that elected Cole at the APC Rivers governorship primary election were not democratically elected.

 

 

