JUST IN: Court drama: ‘One chance’ robbers snatch DSS case file against Sunday Igboho

The dreaded ‘one chance’ armed robbers in Abuja have reportedly stolen documents containing a counter affidavit filed by the Department of States Services (DSS) to challenge a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS by 12 supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The security agency’s lawyer, I. Awo, disclosed this to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Igboho’s aides had filed the suit against the DSS over the raid on their leader’s residence in Ibadan on July 1, leading to the arrest of 12 persons – Amudat Habibat Babatunde, Raji Kazeem and 10 others.

Justice Obiora Egwatu, a vacation judge, was to preside over the case Wednesday.

The 12 applicants’ counsel, David Olowoniwa Esq, had claimed in his amended originating summons that his clients committed no offense to warrant their harassment and intimidation by state actors.

Olowoniwa said his clients did not violate any known law and prayed the court to make “an order granting the sum of N100,000,000(One Hundred Million) Naira only being aggravated and exemplary damages against the Respondent in favour of the Applicants for the serial breach of their constitutional rights.”

However, the case couldn’t go on because the respondents’ lawyer (DSS), Awo, explained before the court that his colleague who was in possession of the counter affidavit was unfortunately dispossessed by men of the underworld while on her way home.

He confirmed receiving the applicants’ processes but added that he was helpless going by the unfortunate incident.

Awo assured that he would get another certified true copy of his processes from the registry so as to effectively challenge the human rights suit.

“Indeed we were served with applicant processes and we filed our counter affidavit on the 6th day of September.

“Unfortunately, on the 7th of September, my colleague who is supposed to appear with me in the matter was asked to bring the file to court.

“While on our way home yesterday , she boarded a vehicle being owned by robbers popularly known as ‘One Chance’ and she was dispossessed of all her belonging including the processes.

“This morning I wrote a letter to the court for a certified true copy for the Respondents counter affidavit.

“Once they give us, we will served the applicants. That’s the circumstance we find ourselves,” Awo said.

Awo further prayed the court to adjourn the case in view of what transpired.

Justice Egwatu agreed but ordered that since the Federal High Court would return from vacation on September 20, the case file would be returned to the registry for reassignment.

“Accordingly, this case file is sent to the Registry for reassignment,” the judge ruled.

The supporters had been in DSS custody for some time before Egwatu granted them bail with conditions.

*Courtesy: The News Guru

