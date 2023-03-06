2023 Elections Politics

JUST-IN: Court Grants House Majority Leader, Doguwa N500m Bail

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa was on Monday, March 6, 2023, granted bail to the tune of N500 million and two reliable sureties in like sum by the Federal High Court in Kano.

Doguwa is standing trial on allegations bordering on criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, culpable homicide and breach of public peace.

He pleaded not guilty earlier when arraigned before Kano Magistrate court 54.

His counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, SAN, prayed the Court to admit the defendant on bail arguing that his client is presumed to be innocent pursuant to the provision of Section 35 (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

Ruling on the application, the presiding judge, Justice Nasir Yunusa granted the lawmaker bail of N500 million in addition to two reliable sureties one of whom must be first class emir while the other is a senior officer in the civil service.

Also, the court ordered Doguwa to submit his international passport to the Court Registry.

The court also restrained him from going to his constituents during the coming gubernatorial and state House Assembly elections of March 11, 2023.

