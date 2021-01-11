News

JUST IN: Court grants Sowore bail

Posted on Author Reporter

 

An Abuja court Monday morning granted Omoyele Sowore bail in the sum of N20 million, with two sureties one of whom must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.
Details later…

Reporter

