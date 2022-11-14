Top Stories

JUST IN: Court nullifies A'Ibom APC guber primary 

A Federal High Court in Uyo has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced Akanimo Udofia as the party’s governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State.

In the judgment delivered on Monday, Agatha Okeke, the presiding judge, ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary within 14 days.

 

