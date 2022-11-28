JUST IN: Court of Appeal reinstates all PDP candidates in Ogun

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, that sacked all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and ordering fresh primary elections.

The Appeal court gave the judgment Monday in Ibadan.

Recall that Justice O O Oguntoyin of the high court, on September 27, had ordered that the State Executive Committee of the PDP should conduct fresh primaries within 14 days.

However, in her judgment Monday, Justice Folasade Ojo ruled that the lower court was wrong in its judgment as only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is vested with the power to conduct primaries.

The PDP in Ogun is split into three factions with three different candidates claiming to be the governorship candidate of the party.

However, the party’s headquarters in Abuja led by National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu recognises Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...