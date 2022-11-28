News

JUST IN: Court of Appeal reinstates all PDP candidates in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, that sacked all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and ordering fresh primary elections.

The Appeal court gave the judgment Monday in Ibadan.

Recall that Justice O O Oguntoyin of the high court, on September 27, had ordered that the State Executive Committee of the PDP should conduct fresh primaries within 14 days.

However, in her judgment Monday,  Justice Folasade Ojo ruled that the lower court was wrong in its judgment as only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is vested with the power to conduct primaries.

The PDP in Ogun is split into three factions with three different candidates claiming to be the governorship candidate of the party.

However, the party’s headquarters in Abuja led by National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu recognises Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kalu visits IPOB leader in DSS custody

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

* Says Kanu in good health Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the detention centre of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja. Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, […]
News

Ezeife: Regional security, restructuring good for Nigeria’s devt

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Former Governor of the old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuebuka Ezeife, yesterday said the regional security outfit of the South-East extraction was another landmark achievement of the region’s governors, which should be commended if actualised. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Awka, on the issue of the regional security outfit, he said the outfit was as old […]
News

Two WW2 planes collide in mid-air at Texas air show

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground. The planes – one of them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica