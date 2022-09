The National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go back to work.

The Federal Government in a suit before the court prayed for the order for ASUU to call off its seven months strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government had filed the matter before the court by way of referral to resolve the issue of the ongoing strike by ASUU.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...