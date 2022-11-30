JUST IN: Court remands Lagos Doctor, Olaleye, over alleged child rape

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday, remanded 57-year-old medical doctor of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, over alleged defilement of his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

The court remanded him after he took his plea on two counts bordering on the defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him and was granted bail of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Details later…

