JUST IN: Court remands Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, fixes trial date

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday ordered that the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded at a Department of State Services (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after counsel for the Attorney General of the Federation, Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant, who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.

Labaran urged the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.

Like this: Like Loading...