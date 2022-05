JUST IN: Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody

A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the remand order on Monday.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally to the ex-governor, Anyim Chinenye, is expected to join Okorocha in EFCC custody.

Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on 17 counts of money laundering filed by the EFCC.

Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...