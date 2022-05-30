Top Stories

JUST IN: Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the remand order on Monday.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally to the ex-governor, Anyim Chinenye, is expected to join Okorocha in EFCC custody.

Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on 17 counts of money laundering filed by the EFCC.

Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Mark, Nnamani urge Nigerians to bury old prejudices, save country

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has called on Nigerians to bury old prejudices with regards to religion, tribe or ethnic leanings and embrace one another as that was the only way to build an enduring nation. In his goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary, Mark noted that […]
News Top Stories

2023: NADECO asks Buhari to return Nigeria to 1960 Constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the 1960 and 1963 constitutions before the 2023 general  elections.   The group’s said all Nigerians subscribed to the constitutions at independence and when the country became a Republic. In an open letter to President Buhari titled: ‘Unacceptable […]
News Top Stories

Reps query FIRS for failing to meet N5trn target

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has queried the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Mohammed Nami, over the agency’s inability to meet the N5.077 trillion target, despite the downward review of the N8.7 trillion initial proposed revenue for 2020. Chairman of the House committee on finance, Hon. James Faleke, made the position […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica