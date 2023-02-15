Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Court remands suspected killers of Fatinoye couple, son in prison

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

An Abeokuta Magistrate Court has remanded the suspected killers of Abeokuta couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, in prison for 60 days.
Chief Magistrate Esther Idowu of Magistrate Court ll, ordered that, the suspected killers, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed be remanded in Oba Correctional Centre, while their accomplices, Fadairo Temitope and Adekanbi Adenike, were remanded in Ibara Correctional Center.
The suspected buyers of a vehicle stolen from the deceased compound, Owolaja Anuoluwapo and Usman Azeez, were also remanded in Oba prison for 60 days.
The suspects were brought before the court on 11 counts bordering on murder, conspiracy to commit felony, arson, stealing, escape from lawful authority, amongst others.
The remand for 60 days in the first instance, according to the Chief Magistrate, was pending the legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution, (DPP).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest couple with fresh human parts in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a couple for allegedly being in possession of fresh human body parts. The suspects: Kehinde Oladimeji (43 years) and his 35-year-old wife, Adejumoke Raji, who claimed to be herbalists, were arrested on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital. They were apprehended in […]
Metro & Crime

Why Amotekun has failed to curb crime in S’west – Traditional hunter

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   Head of the traditional hunters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Chief Lere Ijalade has blamed the inability of the Amotekun Corps in tackling kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the Southwest on the method by which they were recruited by respective state governments. Ijalade, who is the Akogbona of Akure, […]
Metro & Crime

N100,000 bribe lands DSP in trouble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Popoola Kayode, leader of Task Force team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and his team members have been arrested for allegedly collecting N100,000 bribe.   The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force), Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, said this in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica