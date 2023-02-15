JUST IN: Court remands suspected killers of Fatinoye couple, son in prison

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

An Abeokuta Magistrate Court has remanded the suspected killers of Abeokuta couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, in prison for 60 days.

Chief Magistrate Esther Idowu of Magistrate Court ll, ordered that, the suspected killers, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed be remanded in Oba Correctional Centre, while their accomplices, Fadairo Temitope and Adekanbi Adenike, were remanded in Ibara Correctional Center.

The suspected buyers of a vehicle stolen from the deceased compound, Owolaja Anuoluwapo and Usman Azeez, were also remanded in Oba prison for 60 days.

The suspects were brought before the court on 11 counts bordering on murder, conspiracy to commit felony, arson, stealing, escape from lawful authority, amongst others.

The remand for 60 days in the first instance, according to the Chief Magistrate, was pending the legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution, (DPP).

