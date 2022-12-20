News

JUST IN: Court removes Nwosu-led ADC executive

On Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court removed Chief Ralph Nwosu-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The court also nullified all actions taken by executives from August 21, 2022 till date.

The Court in its ruling affirmed the leadership of Sen. Patricia Akwashiki.

More details later…

 

