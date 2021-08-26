Top Stories

JUST IN: Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP Chairman

Justice Nusirat Ibrahim Umar of a Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has restored Uche Secondus as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a motion ex-parte, Justice Nusirat Umar gave an order granting Uche Secondus to “continue exercising all constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP as enriched in both the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended and the PDP’s constitution pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s motion on notice.”

The court also gave “an order of interim injunction staying the purported suspension of Uche Secondus pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice No”KN/HC/M.170/2021 now pending before this Honourable Court.”

Recall that a Rivers State High Court ordered the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, not to parade himself as the National Chairman of the PDP.

Earlier Thursday, the PDP had named Yemi Akinwonmi, its Deputy National Chairman (South), as temporary National Chairman. PDP added that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting has been rescheduled for Saturday.

