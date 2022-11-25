Top Stories

JUST IN: Court sacks all council chairmen in Osun 

Posted on

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, Friday sacked all the chairmen and councillors elected into the local governments across the state.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel Ayoola held that the election conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) recently, was in contravention of Section 29 & 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Details soon…

 

 

