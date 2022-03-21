Top Stories

JUST IN: Court strikes out bid by Umahi, Deputy to stay execution of sacking

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday struck out an application by the embattled Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, seeking to stop the execution of the judgment of the court that removed them from office on account of their unlawful defection.

The judge threw out the suit following confirmation that a valid appeal had been entered at the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, challenging the verdict that sacked them for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After several minutes of arguments by Chukwuma Machukwu Umeh (SAN), counsel to the governor and the deputy as well as Chief James Ogwu Onoja (SAN) for PDP, the attention of the court was drawn to the substantive appeal already pending at the Court of Appeal.

Ume thereafter applied for withdrawal of the application to enable his clients to focus and concentrate on the substantive appeal.

The request was not opposed by the PDP counsel prompting Justice Ekwo in a brief ruling to strike out the suit.

Justice Ekwo ordered Governor Umahi and his deputy to shift their legal battle against the judgment that sacked them to the appellate court.

A similar decision was invoked in another application for judgment stay by the sacked 16 lawmakers of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly

Umahi and his deputy had two weeks ago asked the Federal High Court for an order staying the execution of its judgment that ordered their removal from office as governor and deputy governor of the state respectively.

In a motion on notice filed by their counsel, the governor and his deputy prayed the court for an order staying the execution of the orders made in the judgment delivered on March 8, 2022, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately receive from PDP the names of its candidates to replace them.

The court was also prayed to stay the execution of its order directing INEC to hold a governorship election in accordance with Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution.

The motion on notice dated March 9, 2022, equally sought an order staying the execution of the order of the court directing INEC to immediately declare the persons nominated by the PDP as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

5G: MTN, Mafab pay $507.8m licence fee

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Well ahead of the February 24 date fixed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the two operators that won the 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G deployment last December have made payment. New Telegraph gathered that MTN made the payment late January, while Mafabpaidearlythismonth. After the successful auction, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Oyo Correctional Facility With Explosives, Set Inmates Free

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected gunmen have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State. According to reports, the facility, christened ‘Abolongo Correctional Facility’, was attacked by the gunmen on Friday evening. It was learnt that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack. According to a […]
News Top Stories

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission.   The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica