JUST IN: Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of Igboho’s aides

Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of Igboho's aides

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a motion filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), seeking further detention of four out of the 12 aides of Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho.

The motion was thrown out by the Judge on Tuesday following its dramatic withdrawal by counsel to the DSS, Mr Idowu Awo.

At the resumption of the matter, when the motion was to be heard, DSS lawyer stunned the court when he announced his decision not to go ahead with the matter.

Rather than going ahead with the motion, the counsel informed the court that he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted to the four out of the 12 detainees and that he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently struck out the motion following the no objection by the detainee’s lawyer, Mr Sunday Adebayo.

