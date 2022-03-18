JUST IN: Court vacates order stopping APC’s March 26 Convention

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting in Kubwa Friday vacated the order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from holding its National Convention on March 26.

Trial Judge, Justice Bello Kawu, who delivered the ruling, held that a member of a political party cannot bring an action against the party as pronounced by the Supreme Court in Aguma vs APC, 2021, 14 NWLR Part 1796 Page 351 Paragraph 406.

The Judge noted that when he made the restraining injunction on November 18, 2021, stopping the the APC, the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from organising any convention until the determination of the suit, was the position of the law when it was made before same.

The earlier order of the court followed an application by an aggrieved member of the APC, Hon. Salisu Umoru, seeking to restrain the APC, Governor Buni, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from organising any convention until the determination of the suit.

