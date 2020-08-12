JUST IN: COVID-19 claims life of Lagos Council Chairman

Muritala Ayinla

The dreaded COVID-19 has struck again in Lagos as the Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke has reportedly lost his life to the deadly virus.

Babatunde Oke, who was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a second term council chairman, reportedly died Wednesday morning from complications arising from coronavirus infection.

It was learnt that the former council boss had been sick for sometime but appeared to have been on the mend only for him to relapse last week.

Following his deteriorating health condition, the council chairman was rushed to the an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually passed on this morning.

Like this: Like Loading...