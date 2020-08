New Zealand’s general election has been delayed by four weeks, the country’s prime minister has announced.

Jacinda Ardern said that the coronavirus pandemic makes it more difficult for parties to campaign, reports Sky News.

It was originally due to be held on 19 September.

“Ultimately, the 17 October… provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under,” Ms Ardern said.

