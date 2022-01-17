JUST IN: COVID-19: FCTA locks out unvaccinated staff, others

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Making real its threat, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), early on Monday morning, mounted heavy security surveillance at all entry points to its offices premises, shutting out all COVID-19 unvaccinated staff, as well as visitors.

Many of the staff and visitors were seen stranded at the gate grumbling and begging to gain access.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who heads the surveillance team, has vowed that the enforcement will be sustained to ensure maximum compliance.

Details later…

