JUST IN: COVID-19 kills 21 Nigerians in 24 hours, cases rise again

Following the commencement of a strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no need for people to crowd petrol stations for fear of a looming scarcity of fuel. PENGASSAN had, on Monday, announced it was embarking on strike […]

The Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has revealed that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was mainly responsible for the difficulties being experienced by Nigerians seeking to renew their passports or apply for the issuance of new ones at the Embassy. The ambassador, who made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the […]

President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden have fiercely clashed in the opening moments of their first live TV debate. Trump, a Republican, accused his rival of being beholden to socialists in his party, saying: “They’re going to dominate you, Joe, you know that.” “I’m the Democratic party now,” retorted Biden, […]

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic struck 21 Nigerians dead on Tuesday as new cases rise again after two days of relief. Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), showed that 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with new cases soaring to 1,056, a sharp rise from the 643 cases posted the previous day. Of the 21 deaths reported, Lagos and Osun recorded eight deaths each. While the death toll in Lagos stands at 352, that of Osun is now 41. Edo, Kano, Kwara, Ogun and Bayelsa reported one death each. Total national deaths arising from COVID-19 complication is 1,694. BREAKDOWN 1,056 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-214 Osun-120 FCT-116 Plateau-88 Ebonyi-75 Kwara-73 Gombe-70 Ondo-57 Rivers-47 Akwa Ibom-38 Edo-25 Oyo-23 Kano-22 Delta-19 Katsina-18 Borno-16 Nasarawa-13 Ekiti-8 Ogun-8 Bauchi-4 Benue-1 Jigawa-1 *141,447 confirmed 115,755 discharged 1,694 deaths

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica