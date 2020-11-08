JUST IN: Crashed fuel tanker spilling contents in Festac

Metro & Crime

Crashed fuel tanker spilling contents in Festac

Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a tanker has upturned at the Festac Link Bridge area of Lagos spilling its contents.
According to the reports, residents are currently scooping fuel from the ruptured tanker heightening fears of the possibility of an explosion.
This latest accident is coming barely 24 hours after another incident involving a fuel tanker at the Kara Bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway lead to the deaths of two people (the tanker driver and his conductor) and the incineration of 29 vehicles.

