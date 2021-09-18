Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Cultists Attack Okonjo-Iweala’s Father

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, has said he and his convoy survived cultists’ attack during their visit to Otulu Ogwashiku-Uku, Delta State where he went to offer prayers on Friday.

The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku were said to have visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku on September 17, 2021, where the traditional ruler met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed issues.

The traditional ruler is the father of Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A statement signed by the spokesperson to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Prince Greg Okwumbu, and issued on Saturday morning, said at the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs allegedly imported into Otulu who was aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage who were at the rear of the convoy.

He, however, said the sponsors of the attack were well known and will be punished accordingly.

The statement pointed out that the thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member who escorted the Obi on the visit.

“It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also law enforcement agents from the Office of the Area Commander and the Brigade Command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened.

“The people who sponsored the thugs are known to us and will be brought to Justice,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sokoto inaugurates 693 patrol vehicles, bikes to fight banditry

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

In its effort to boost security situation across the state, the Sokoto State government in the last two years has donated 143 operational patrol vehicles and 550 motorcycles to security agencies. Part of these were ten brand new Hilux vans that were donated to the vigilante groups in order to boost their efforts in the […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun operatives attacked in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…Corps arrest cattle rustlers, herderman, 100 suspects Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, were Wednesday attacked by herdsmen in Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. The operatives of the corps suffered the attack following attempt to arrest the herdsmen and their cows who […]
Metro & Crime

Death toll in Nasarawa communties’ attack rises 10

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

The death toll in the attack on Ajimaka and adjoining villages by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Doma Local Goverernment Area of Nasarawa State, has risen to 10.   An eyewitness said the body of a young man killed by the attackers was recovered along the Ajimaka Yogbo road Sunday, to give the latest figure.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica