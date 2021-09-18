JUST IN: Cultists Attack Okonjo-Iweala’s Father

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, has said he and his convoy survived cultists’ attack during their visit to Otulu Ogwashiku-Uku, Delta State where he went to offer prayers on Friday.

The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku were said to have visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku on September 17, 2021, where the traditional ruler met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed issues.

The traditional ruler is the father of Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A statement signed by the spokesperson to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Prince Greg Okwumbu, and issued on Saturday morning, said at the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs allegedly imported into Otulu who was aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage who were at the rear of the convoy.

He, however, said the sponsors of the attack were well known and will be punished accordingly.

The statement pointed out that the thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member who escorted the Obi on the visit.

“It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also law enforcement agents from the Office of the Area Commander and the Brigade Command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened.

“The people who sponsored the thugs are known to us and will be brought to Justice,” the statement added.

