News

JUST IN: Customs intercepts 1,000 bags of poisonous rice

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Bayo Akomolafe

 

Following the opening of borders last week, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Units, Zone A, said it has intercepted 1,000 bags of poisonous rice.

The rice was said to have been smuggled from Benin Port through Ogun State to Nigeria.

Detail later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Flight ban: Reps wade into Nigeria-UAE diplomatic row

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to intervene in the crisis between Nigeria and United Arab Emirate (UAE) over flight ban caused by COVID-19 testing.   As a result, it has mandated the joint-committee on aviation, foreign affairs, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, national security and intelligence and interior (Immigration Service), National Orientation Agency, […]
News

At Seplat parley, experts harp on quality education

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The need to chart a new course for the sick education system in Nigeria became obvious at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, as energy giant, Seplat Nigeria PlC gathered education experts who proffered solutions on how to redeem the sector. The occasion also marked the award of certificates to 100 Secondary School Teachers, […]
News

COVID-19: Concerns over second wave as Nigeria records 300 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicenter, Lagos State has reported 255 new cases being its highest number of single-day infections since August 22. This is coming 24 hours after the state recorded no new case of the virus. Other states with new coronavirus cases include FCT-27; Oyo-10; Kaduna-5; Ondo-2 and Kano-1. Nigeria now has over 64,000 Covid-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica