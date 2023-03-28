JUST-IN: Damagun Takes Over As Ayu Steps Aside As PDP National Chair

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Iyorchia Ayu, has stepped aside from office.

Ayu’s decision was in obedience to an order of a Benue State High Court in Makurdi issued on Monday, which asked him to stop parading himself as PDP National Chairman.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the Benue Chapter of the party suspended Ayu with immediate effect.

Consequently, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, has stepped in to take over as the party’s Acting National Chairman pending the vacation of the court order.

Ayu had through his spokesman, Simon Imobo Tswam, disclosed that he will vacate his position based on the court order.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a terse statement said the party’s leadership resolved and opted for Amb. Damagum to assume office in keeping with the court order.

Debo said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.”

Recall that this is, however, the second time in two years that a Deputy National Chairman of the party would be assuming the leadership of PDP following a court order stopping the party’s National Chairman from office.

In 2021, a court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had ordered the then-national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to stop parading himself in that capacity.

This followed his suspension from the party by his ward leadership in Rivers State.

Following Secondus’ adherence to the court order, his then deputy in the South, Yemi Akinwonmi, took over as chairman in an acting capacity before a new substantive chairman was elected.

