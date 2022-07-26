JUST IN: Daniel Okoh emerges new CAN President

The Most Reverend Daniel Okoh has been elected as the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

CAN’s General Secretary, Mr Joseph Daramola disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Most Reverend Okoh is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church, also known as Nation Builders (Odozi-Obodo).

CAN is made up of five blocs: Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN)/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), (TEKAN and ECWA Fellowship).

