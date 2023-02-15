Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Dapo Sarumi’s aide shot dead in Lagos

Police in Lagos State have commenced an investigation into the death of Toyin Adeniji, one of the aides of prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Dapo Sarumi.

Adeniji, 47, was reportedly shot dead by suspected cultists in the Agege area of the State.

It was learnt that the deceased was at the front of his house at Oyewole Road, Agege when the gunmen invaded the area and shot him at close range.

Seven other persons, who were outside of the PDP chieftain’s house in Agege narrowly escaped death as the gunmen shot sporadically.

 

 

