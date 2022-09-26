Top Stories

JUST IN: Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

The Electricity Transmission System also known as the power grid has collapsed again.

The collapse occurred  at 10:51am on Monday, September 26.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), which confirmed this in a statement to its cuatomers, said that works are ongoing by TCN engineers to fix the grid.

Here, below, is the statement

NOTICE OF SYSTEM COLLAPSE

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred  at 10:51am today, 26th September,2022. This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

Thank you.

Signed:

Emeka Ezeh
Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC

 

