JUST IN: Datti Ahmad, former presidential aspirant, Sharia icon, is dead 

Datti Ahmad, former presidential aspirant, Sharia icon, is dead 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the President-General, Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), is dead.

The elder statesman, who was one of the first generation of medical doctors in Kano, reportedly died in Kano on Thursday morning.

The New Telegraph recalls that the renowned medical practitioner had in 2013 declined to serve on the committee constituted by President Goodluck Jonathan to mediate with members of the Boko Haram.

Dr Datti Ahmad had accused the Federal  Government of “lack of sincerity” on the way it was handling insurgency in the North East.

The medical doctor left behind a wife and 10 children, and his funeral prayers are scheduled to hold at the Alfurqan Mosque, Alu Avenue Nassarawa GRA, Kano immediately after early noon prayers.

 

